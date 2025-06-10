Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Presents Report Card On First Anniversary

Bhubaneswar: As the BJP government in Odisha completes its first year in office on June 12, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday unveiled a detailed report card, highlighting a series of transformative reforms and welfare measures aimed at inclusive growth and transparent governance.

Addressing the media in Bhubaneswar, CM Majhi emphasised the government's commitment to the promises made in the BJP’s election manifesto, the Sankalpa Patra, asserting that his administration has governed with a clear sense of purpose under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We have not just governed—we have delivered,” the Chief Minister declared. He expressed gratitude to PM Modi for his continued support, noting that the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Odisha again on June 20, reflecting the Centre’s strong engagement with the state.

Recalling the first cabinet meeting on June 12 last year, CM Majhi said four landmark decisions were taken, setting the tone for a people-first administration: opening all four gates of the Puri Jagannath Temple, launching the Subhadra Yojana for women’s empowerment, establishing a ₹500-crore Jagannath Temple development fund, and fulfilling the promise of an ₹800 bonus per quintal for paddy farmers.

In the agriculture sector, the Chief Minister announced a record Rs 37,800 crore allocation under the Samruddha Krushi Yojana, the largest agri-budget in the state’s history. Simultaneously, nearly 17 lakh women have been empowered under targeted livelihood schemes, earning them the title of “Lakhpati Didis.”

Education, too, has received renewed attention. CM Majhi said his government has moved beyond cosmetic changes to introduce meaningful reforms, including the rollout of Shishu Vatika for early childhood education and plans to establish Godavarish Mishra Adarsh Vidyalayas in every panchayat. The implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) is also underway, aiming to revive trust in government schools.

In his address, the Chief Minister highlighted the government's firm stance on rooting out corruption and fostering transparency. “A new era of Susashan (good governance) has begun. People now have direct access to ministers, and grievances are being addressed on the ground,” he said.

Focusing on the poor, farmers, women, and youth, CM Majhi outlined future targets, including piped drinking water for 90 per cent of households by 2026 and the construction of five lakh Antyodaya homes for the underprivileged.

“If we are determined, no one can stop us,” Majhi said, calling on citizens to actively participate in building a progressive, self-reliant, and empowered Odisha.

----------------