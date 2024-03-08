Top
Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal trashes alliance speculation

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal trashes alliance speculation
Odisha state BJP president Manmohan Samal said there had been no discussion on his party's alliance with the BJD during his three-day New Delhi visit. (Image: DC/file photo)

Bhubaneswar: Amidst speculation of an alliance between Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and its rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the state BJP president Manmohan Samal on Friday said there had been no such discussion during his three-day New Delhi visit.

“There has absolutely been no discussion on forging any alliance with any political party. We discussed how BJP will get maximum Lok Sabha seats in Odisha and form the government in the state. The talk about entering into an alliance with a particular party is all media speculation,” Samal told the reporters after landing at the local airport here on Friday evening.There was, however, no reaction from the side of the BJD on Samal’s observation.

