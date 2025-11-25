Odisha: BJD MP Debasish Rejects Party Post, Calls It Humiliating

Bhubaneswar: In a rare display of internal dissent within the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Rajya Sabha MP Debasish Samantaray on Tuesday publicly rejected the party’s decision to appoint him as vice president of its newly formed Senior Citizens’ Cell, describing the post as “bureaucratic, demeaning and humiliating.”

In a strongly worded letter to BJD president and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, Samantaray questioned the purpose of the designation and the party’s intent behind offering it to him. A long-time loyalist of both Biju Patnaik and Naveen Patnaik, he said he failed to see any relevance in the new role.

He lamented that the party had strayed from the “Biju legacy” and criticised the leadership for not acknowledging the reasons behind the BJD’s defeat in the 2024 elections. While not naming anyone directly, Samantaray hinted at widespread resentment within the party over the influence of Naveen’s close aide V Karthikeyan Pandian, seen by many as a key factor in the electoral loss.

“Every BJD cadre and leader… knows the cause behind our defeat,” he wrote, adding that many workers believe there is a “design” to weaken the party. He urged Naveen Patnaik to intervene personally to stabilise the organisation.

Reiterating his loyalty, the MP nonetheless refused to accept the new assignment. “I will always remain merely a worker of BJD,” he said.

The letter has sparked conversations in political circles about growing unease within the party following its electoral setback and ongoing restructuring. The BJD leadership has not yet commented on the MP’s remarks.