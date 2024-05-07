NTR District Witnesses 90% Home Voting Sri Krishna Kummara

Vijayawada: NTR district collector S. Dilli Rao said the Election Commission has given the Vote from the Home option in the district to 1,052 elderly people aged above 85 years and people with disabilities. The collector, along with Vijayawada East constituency returning officer B.H. Bhavani Shankar inspected the home voting process held at Patamata P&T Colony on Tuesday. Dilli Rao said 32 teams consisting of a sectoral officer, micro observer, polling booth officer, armed personnel, and videography team have been visiting the applicants' houses so that the elderly and people with disabilities could vote. The collector disclosed that the district administration completed 90 per cent of home voting on Tuesday. The remaining 10 per cent voting will be completed by May 9 in the district, he added.