NRIs root for KVR, take out rallies in US

The US-based non-resident Indians (NRIs), especially those hailing from Telangana state and Chevella, are rooting for BJP Chevella candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy. The support for Vishweshwar Reddy is growing steadily, with the non-resident Indians organising initiatives in multiple cities to demonstrate their support for him.Accompanied by families, they took part in car rallies in cities like Edison in New Jersey, Irving and Austin in Texas and the Bay area in California, to name a few.“We are working towards having our MP among the 400 MPs. He must win to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Vilas Jambula from New Jersey. Dharam from Dallas opined that Vishweshwar Reddy stood out as a local candidate, possessed a deeper understanding of the challenges that the people face and had innovative solutions.“Vishweshwar Reddy did wonders as MP, despite being a part of the opposition party in the past. Under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi, he can bring about a greater value addition,” said Rakesh Kancha from Dallas, who hails from Vikarabad.Vishweshwar Reddy was accessible to address the concerns of the people and was known for his philanthropic endeavours.He is recognised for his innovative ideas in infrastructure and development, showcasing forward-thinking approaches to address community needs, the NRIs said. To ensure Vishweshwar Reddy's success, NRIs were reaching out to their families, friends, and neighbours in Chevella, urging them to reg-ister for voting.They were also making concerted efforts to help them understand the candidates in the fray.