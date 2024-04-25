Nominations Process Concludes in AP

VIJAYAWADA: The process of nominations for the general elections in Andhra Pradesh ended on Thursday. As many as 731 candidates filed their papers for the 25 Lok Sabha seats while 4,210 aspirants entered the fray for the 175 Assembly seats.

The majority of the candidates filed their nomination papers the past weekdays and several more did so before the deadline at 3 pm.

Chief Minister and YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy filed his nominations on the last day after addressing a public meeting at Pulivendula.

The scrutiny of nominations would take place on Friday and candidates can withdraw their nominations until April 29. The final list of candidates will be out after the completion of the scrutiny process.

The general elections are being conducted in seven phases across the country. In Andhra Pradesh, both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are held simultaneously in the fourth phase on May 13.

The seventh and final phase of polling is scheduled for June 1, followed by the nationwide counting of votes on June 4.

The nomination process started on April 18. Over the last week, the state was busy with nomination filings, rallies and affidavit submissions. The campaigns will get intensified after the completion of the nomination process.

The alliance of the Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and BJP is contesting against the ruling YSRC.

As many as 45 nominations were filed in Pulivendula Assembly constituency where the CM is contesting. In Kuppam Assembly constituency, where TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu is contesting, 32 nominations were filed.

As many as 30 nominations were filed for the Pithapuram Assembly seat, where Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is contesting, while 71 nominations were filed in Mangalagiri where TD general secretary Nara Lokesh is entering the fray.