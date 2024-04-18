Nominations for LS polls in TG to kick off today

Hyderabad: The stage is set for a fierce political battle between the Congress, BJP and the BRS as the Election Commission of India is set to release a gazette notification for the election to the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana on Thursday. The process of filing of nominations will begin on Thursday. Nominations will be accepted till April 25.

The nomination papers would be scrutinised on April 26 and the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is April 29. The polling for the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies will be held in a single phase on May 13.

The ruling Congress, fresh from its superb victory in recent Assembly polls and forming the government in Telangana for the first time in December 2023, is keen to repeat the good show in Lok Sabha polls, while the BRS that ruled the state for 10 years and now suffering defections, is striving hard to reverse its fortunes.

The BJP, energised with its better show in recent Assembly polls in terms of seats and vote share, is eager to make more electoral inroads in the Lok Sabha polls.

While the BJP and BRS have already announced their candidates for all the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, the Congress has named its nominees to 14 seats so far. It is expected to declare candidates for the remaining three seats — Khammam, Karimnagar and Hyderabad — in a day or two.

Congress candidates have decided to file nominations between April 19 and 23, considering them 'auspicious' as suggested by astrologers.

BJP leaders D.K. Aruna, M. Raghunandan Rao and Eatala Rajender will file their nomination from Mahbubnagar, Medak and Malkajgiri constituencies respectively. BJP OBC morcha national vice president Dr K. Laxman will accompany Aruna on the occasion. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and BJP state president G. Kishan Reddy will be in attendance while Raghunandan Rao will file his nomination and petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri will join Eatala when he files his papers.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said Returning Officers (ROs) will receive nominations from 11 am to 3 pm. "Nominations will not be accepted during holidays and the contesting candidates should fill all the details in Form 2 A and file the nomination. A candidate can file a maximum of four sets of nomination papers," Vikas Raj said.

Candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha elections are required to submit a security deposit of Rs 25,000 for general candidates and Rs 12,500 for SC and ST candidates as well as caste verification documents. It is enough if one person nominates the candidates of recognized political parties, but 10 people have to nominate unrecognised political parties and independent candidates.

Along with the nomination, an affidavit should be filed through Form-26, and educational qualifications, cases and criminal antecedents must be included in this affidavit. Candidates must be 25 years of age. Before the nomination, a bank account should be opened in any national bank for managing the expenses of the election and the bank account details should be submitted before the nomination.

The CEO also issued certain guidelines to contest candidates and political parties asking not to violate Model Code of Conduct. He also asked district collectors and superintendents of police to implement model code of conduct strictly in the state. The state police have intensified regular checks at inter-state borders to prevent cash, liquor transportation.