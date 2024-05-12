Nobody can stop CAA implementation: PM Modi gives five guarantees to Bengal

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal): Sending a stern message to the I.N.D.I.A. bloc partners, including the Trinamul Congress, a day before the fourth phase of voting in the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised five “guarantees” on caste, creed and religion to cement the BJP's votebank.

On Sunday, Modi accused the TMC of “making scams a full-time business” and “running an open industry of scams” in West Bengal while addressing poll campaign rallies at four parliamentary constituencies, his highest so far in the state.

Listing out the five guarantees, the Prime Minister said at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas, “As long as Modi is there, no reservation on the basis of religion will be provided; no one can abolish SC, ST and OBC reservations; no one can stop you from worshipping Lord Ram and celebrating Ram Navami, no one can change the Supreme Court's verdict on Ram Mandir and no one can repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).”

Launching a scathing attack on the TMC at his last rally of the day in Howrah, Modi alleged, “The TMC is the sum total of all the ills of the Congress and the Left. Farmers can't sell their produce at the markets because the TMC extortionists control them. Without paying commission to the TMC extortionists, purchase and sale can't happen here.”

He claimed: “The TMC now runs two departments of loot. The TMC leaders' job is to trigger violence, while the TMC-backed goons’ task is to grab land. The TMC goons openly grab land here. This happens under the protection and blessing of the state government. The TMC has made scams its full-time business. Corruption is a common characteristic of the Congress, the Left or any other INDI alliance partners. Most of them engineer scams covertly. But the TMC runs an open industry of scams here. The lottery scam is one of the examples.”

Repeating his charges against the TMC government for opposing the CAA, Ram Mandir inauguration and Ram Navami celebration and patronising corruption through multiple scams in the state, Modi tore into Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party for still trying to protect Shahjahan Sheikh, prime accused of the violence against women at Sandeshkhali, to appease its minority votebank.

He alleged, “The entire country is witnessing what is happening at Sandeshkhali. It was the police of the TMC who first saved the culprits. But lately the TMC has started playing a new game, the party goons are threatening and rebuking the sisters of Sandeshkhali just because the name of the perpetrator is Shahjahan Sheikh. Bombs and guns were found in his home. But TMC is giving him a clean chit to appease its votebank.”

The Prime Minister's claims came a day after the BJP complained that a victim, who had fled to Kolkata after filing a complaint against Shahjahan Sheikh with the police, was kidnapped by a TMC pradhan from Mominpur Bazar and has been forced to speak against the BJP and allege that her complaint was under duress.

Later at Chinsurah in Hooghly, Modi accused the TMC of “betraying” the state's youth and “selling their future and their parents' dreams.” He pointed out, “The paper leak and recruitment mafia of the TMC devastated all. Now top leaders, ministers and trusted aides of the Bengal CM are behind bars.”

The PM asked, “Won't you punish the TMC for such betrayal? Does it have any right to win even a single seat in Bengal? Shouldn't it lose all seats? Will you send all of them home?”

Exuding confidence in the BJP-led NDA winning 400 seats after the three phases of the Lok Sabha polls, Modi further mocked Congress scion Rahul Gandhi and quipped, “Please note down, the Congress is going to get fewer seats than the age of its Shehzada! So if you vote for the Congress and the Left, your votes will be wasted.”

At Pursurah in Arambagh of the same district, Mr Modi called the TMC “hardcore anti-women and anti-SC/ST” for showing discrimination in comparison to his government's achievements in welfare. He again lashed out at the state's ruling party for targeting the AI-generated social media posts featuring caricatures of its supremo and “claiming a monopoly over Bengali culture”.









