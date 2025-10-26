No Vacancy for CM's Post in Bihar: Dharmendra Pradhan

Darbhanga (Bihar): Union minister and BJP in-charge for Bihar assembly elections Dharmendra Pradhan has said people have immense faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while those fighting against the NDA have a history of "jungle raj".Exuding confidence that the NDA would win the polls, Pradhan told PTI Videos in an interview that there is no vacancy for the chief minister's post in Bihar.

The NDA's double-engine government has worked for the needs of people, Pradhan said.

"People have immense trust in PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar. They have supported the NDA for the last 20 years, making it victorious in almost all assembly and Lok Sabha polls... Those fighting us don't have a history of development, but of 'jungle raj'," he said.

On the opposition's 'Mahagathbandhan' naming Tejashwi Yadav as its CM face, the Union minister said, "We don't have a vacancy for the CM's post as Nitish Kumar has been there for the last 20 years."

The NDA will register an "overwhelming victory" and form the government in the state, Pradhan claimed.

Hitting out at Yadav over posters describing him as "Bihar Ka Nayak" (Bihar's Hero), the BJP leader said, "Supporters have the right to confer any title, but an immature person and a fake 'Jan Nayak' cannot encroach on the title of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur."

Large crowds have been seen at Yadav's rallies and his supporters have put up posters declaring him "Bihar Ka Nayak".

"Tejashwi Yadav and his family were in power for some time. What did they do except for the fodder scam and the land scam? They sacrificed Bihar for their own greed," Pradhan charged.

"Today, Bihar is touching new heights. As petroleum minister, I saw Bihar become the largest producer of ethanol in the last 10 years. Agriculture has attracted investment. All this (happened) under PM Modi's leadership.

"We have established the Makhana Board. In Darbhanga today, 16 flights operate daily. What existed 10 years ago? Purnea is developing at a fast pace and we have made special allocations for the Kosi irrigation project," he said.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases -- on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will be done on November 14.