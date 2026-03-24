No Use In Voting For Chumma Baba In Sivasagar: Assam CM's Jibe At Akhil Gogoi

Guwahati: With most of the political parties intensifying their election campaigns, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, triggered a fresh controversy while asking the people to vote for the BJP candidate in Sivasagar constituency, denounced sitting MLA Akhil Gogoi whom he termed “Chumma Baba” (Kissing Baba).

In what is said to be a below-the-belt jibe by the opposition, the chief minister told reporters, “I implore the people of Sivasagar to vote for our alliance for the progress and development of Sivasagar. Be it AGP or BJP, vote for our candidate as there is no use of voting for Chumma Baba, according to me.”

The BJP has decided to go for a friendly contest in Sivasagar with its alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), also fielding a candidate from the constituency. While the BJP named Kushal Dowari, AGP has named Prodip Hazarika, as the alliance tries to strengthen its hold in Sivasagar.

The constituency is currently represented by Raijor Dal chief and noted RTI activist Akhil Gogoi. The constituency has been seen as a stronghold of Raijor Dal which has forged an alliance of opposition political parties led by the Congress in Assam. Mr Gogoi won the seat in 2021 by contesting the seat from jail. He became the first person in Assam to win an election from jail without any personal campaigning.

The chief minister has been referring to Mr Gogoi as Chumma Baba based on an old viral video showing Mr Gogoi kissing an old village lady whose house was demolished in the eviction drive of the state government a few months back. Mr Gogoi had visited the villagers to console them after the eviction.

Meanwhile, the Assam chief minister asserted that BJP candidate Kushal Dowari’s nomination rally witnessed a massive public gathering, a sign, Mr Sarma said, that the party will get a positive result in Sivasagar this year.