No-Trust Motion Against Yellareddy Civic Body Chief

NIZAMABAD: A no-confidence motion will be moved against Yellareddy municipal chairman Kudumula Satyanarayana on May 18. Of the 12 municipal councillors, 11 cutting the party lines had raised objections over the continuation of Satyanarayana in the post.

Following the directives of district collector Jithesh V. Patil, Yellareddy, municipal officials made arrangements to hold a special meeting on Saturday. To protect his post, Satyanarayana resigned from the BRS and joined the Congress. Two BRS municipal councillors also joined the Congress along with Satyanarayana.

The municipal councillors went for vacation at Manali and they will reach Yellareddy municipal office to participate in the no-confidence motion meeting. On the other hand, the High Court granted permission to conduct a no-confidence motion meeting in Yellareddy municipality on May 18 and told officials not to declare the result.

The vote will be taken by raising of hands. Municipal officials are making arrangements for the session and police will make tight security arrangements for the special meeting.