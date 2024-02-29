No stopping TN’s growth under my leadership: PM

Thoothukudi/Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that development work in Tamil Nadu would not stall under his leadership, emphasising his commitment to progress in the region, during a government function at V.O.C. Port on Wednesday,

Taking a swipe at the previous Congress-DMK coalition government before 2014, he criticised their alleged neglect of Tamil Nadu’s development needs.



Meanwhile at Yavatmal in Maharashtra, the Prime Minister took a dig at the Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar saying farmers did not get government’s financial aid during the latter's tenure as an Union agriculture minister.



Modi said when Pawar handled the agriculture portfolio (in the Congress-led UPA government from 2004 to 2014), financial packages would be announced for farmers, but the money would be siphoned off before it could reach the beneficiaries.



The Prime Minister also slammed the Congress over pending irrigation projects in the country, especially in the Vidarbha region of eastern Maharashtra.



“It is Modi's guarantee that many irrigation schemes stalled during Congress regime have been completed,” he said.



Addressing the gathering, Modi highlighted the inauguration and foundation laying of various development projects in Thoothukudi, emphasising their significance in fostering national progress under the spirit of “Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat.” Projects worth Rs 17,373 crore, encompassing 36 schemes, were initiated, with Modi stressing their potential to catalyse development beyond Thoothukudi. Among the projects, the Outer Harbour development at V.O.C. Port and the second rocket launch complex at Kulasekarapattinam, received attention.



Inaugurating India’s first indigenously built green hydrogen fuel cell ferry, he proudly outlined the Central government’s achievements in enhancing India's logistics performance and cargo handling capacity at major ports over the past decade.



In Maharashtra Modi inaugurated multiple development projects related to rail, road and irrigation worth more than Rs 4,900 crore at Yavatmal.



The projects include the release of the 16th installment of Rs 21,000 crore under PM-Kisan, distribution of the second and third installments of 'Namo shetkari mahaSanman Nidhi' and disbursement of Rs 825 crore from the Revolving Fund to SHGs.



The PM also initiated the distribution of one crore Ayushman cards across Maharashtra and launched the Modi Awaas Gharkul Yojana for OBC category beneficiaries.



In addition to this, irrigation projects, rail projects work Rs 1,300 crore and road strengthening initiative were also inaugurated by the PM along with the unveiling of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's statue in Yavatmal.



On this occasion, Modi reiterated his four biggest priorities — poor, youth, women and farmers — saying that the projects are linked with the empowerment of all four.



“Empowerment of these four will ensure the strength of every family and entire society,” the PM said. He mentioned irrigation facilities for farmers, pucca houses for the poor, financial assistance to rural women and the infrastructure for the future of the youth.



The PM stated that 11 crore farmers of the country have received Rs 3 lakh crore under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Out of which farmers of Maharashtra have received Rs 30,000 crore and Yavatmal farmers got Rs 900 crore in their accounts.



“Strengthening of the rural economy is imperative to the creation of Viksit Bharat,” the PM said, highlighting the government’s impetus to tackle all the issues faced by the families dwelling in villages by providing them with financial support.



Modi also inaugurated multiple rail projects of more than Rs 1,300 crore in Maharashtra. They include Wardha-Kalamb broad gauge line (part of Wardha-Yavatmal-Nanded new broad gauge line project) and New Ashti-Amalner broad gauge line (part of Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli new broad gauge line project).



The new broad gauge lines will improve connectivity of the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions and boost socio-economic development.



The PM also virtually flagged off two train services during the programme. These include train services connecting Kalamb and Wardha, and a train service connecting Amalner and New Ashti.