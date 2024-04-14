No difference between Putin and Modi, says Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: NCP founder Sharad Pawar on Sunday equated Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia. Mr. Pawar alleged that Modi is following Mr. Putin’s path by destroying India’s parliamentary democracy. He said that the BJP has not even fulfilled its manifesto promises made in the last Lok Sabha election, but still boasting about winning more than 400 seats.

The NCP founder was on tour in Solapur district. He held a meeting at the residence of former deputy chief minister Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil at Akluj in Solapur. Mr. Pawar was accompanied by senior Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde along with other MVA leaders. They discussed the crucial seats of Madha and Solapur.

Slamming PM Modi, Mr. Pawar said that the PM:s speeches are not suitable for the stature of his post. “Mr. Modi is dishonouring the PM’s post. The incumbent Prime Minister is not speaking about his plans. Instead of this, he raises questions on late Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s contribution. I listened to one of his speeches, in which he was asking not to let any opposition candidate get elected. In a democracy, the ruling party is as important as the opposition party. Taking such a stand - not allowing the opposition to get even a single seat means there is no difference between Russia’s Putin and India’s Mody,” the 83-year-old leader said.

Mr. Pawar also alleged that Mr. Modi is misusing central agencies including ED and CBI. “Mr. Modi is destroying democracy and moving towards dictatorship,” he said.

Taking a dig at BJP’s slogan 'Abki baar, 400 paar', Mr. Pawar sarcastically said that the party should give a slogan of 543 seats as the Lok Sabha has 543 seats. However, the political situation has been rapidly changing.l, he added.