No Difference between Kcr and Revanth Functioning Styles: Etala

Hyderabad: The Congress after coming to power has been committing the same mistakes that former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao did, alleged BJP Malkajgiri Lok Sabha candidate Etala Rajendar. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy wished to win the elections by spending crores like Rao. He was now encouraging defections by settling contracts and other works of BRS leaders, Rajendar alleged.

Speaking in a meet-the-press programme organised by the Telangana Journalists Union here on Sunday, Rajendar said that Rao had spent Rs 600 crore in the Huzurabad bypoll and was now claiming that he has Rs 800 crore white money.

On the issue of Central funds, he said that the devolution of funds took place as per the norms of the Finance Commission and Revanth Reddy has no scope to blame the Centre. He should have looked at the financial health of the state before making impracticable promises.

Rajendar said was seeking votes from the people to elect Congress in all 17 Lok Sabha seats so that Rahul Gandhi would be Prime Minister. How can the Congress with just 40 Lok Sabha seats get funds from the Centre even if it wins 17 seats in the state, Rajendar asked.

At a separate programme in a meeting with Munnuru Kapu community members in the city, Rajendar said that the Congress had never made a BC community member as Chief Minister. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had included 27 members from the OBC community in his Cabinet. The BJP had earlier made a Dalit, Ram Nath Kovind, the President and now a tribal woman, Droupadi Murmu.

Pointing out that India has emerged as a powerful nation in Modi’s rule, Rajendar said that the United States, which earlier denied a visa to Modi, is now honouring him. Both Ukraine and Russia are seeking India’s intervention to end the war, which is a reflection of Modi’s efforts to make India a Vishwa Guru, he said.