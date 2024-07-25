No concept of Durbar but of Shahenshah: Priyanka Gandhi's dig at Rashtrapati Bhavan Hall renaming

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi took a dig at the renaming of the Durbar and Ashok Halls of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

"There is no concept of Durbar but there is a concept of Shahenshah," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu announced that two of the important halls of Rashtrapati Bhavan, namely, Durbar Hall and Ashok Hall, have been renamed as Ganatantra Mandap and Ashok Mandap, respectively.

A release issued by the President's Secretariat mentioned that the renaming was part of a "consistent endeavour to make the ambience of the Rashtrapati Bhavan reflective of Indian cultural values and ethos."

Durbar Hall, the venue of important ceremonies and celebrations, such as the presentation of the National Awards has been renamed as Ganatantra Mandap going by the concept of 'Ganatantra' being deeply rooted in Indian society since ancient times, the release mentioned.

Erstwhile known as the Throne Room, it is also where C. Rajagopalachari took oath as the Governor-General of India in the year 1948, the Durbar Hall, now called Ganatantra Mandap is used to host Civil and Defence Investiture Ceremonies wherein the Hon'ble President of India confers the prestigious honours to the recipients.

Swearing-in ceremonies of incoming governments, additions to the Council of Ministers and the swearing-in of the Chief Justices of India are all conducted here. This ceremonial hall that is right under the central Dome of Rashtrapati Bhavan can be accessed from three sides, through the front forecourt steps via the six meters tall teak door and through the twin ash grey marble stairways on either side.

Renaming 'Ashok Hall' as 'Ashok Mandap' brings uniformity in language and removes the traces of anglicisation while upholding the key values associated with the word 'Ashok', the statement from the President House said.

The Ashok Hall, now called Ashok Mandap, is used for the presentation of credentials by Heads of Missions of foreign countries and as a formal place of introductions for the visiting and Indian delegations before the commencement of the State Banquets hosted by the President. While the floor is wooden and has springs beneath its surface, the ceilings of Ashok Hall are decorated with oil paintings.