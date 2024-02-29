Nitin Gadkari: Elect Bjp for Continued Development

Nizamabad: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday urged the people to vote for the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the Lok Sabha polls for continued development, terming the Congress and the BRS political impostors.

“We proved our commitment to the development for the last 10 years and will continue it if people bless the BJP,” he said.

Speaking at the concluding session of the Komaram Bheem Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Nizamabad on Thursday, Gadkari said that the BJP would win 400 seats in the upcoming polls.

“The BJP’s commitment involves transforming Telangana through efficient and sustainable highways, and fostering economic and industrial growth,” he said, adding Rs 7,000 crore was spent on developing roads in the state.

“The Nagpur-Vijayawada, Hyderabad-Raipur, Hyderabad-Indore, and Nanded-Hyderabad highways are being developed for faster growth. Green highways will reduce the travel time and improve the growth of local areas,” he said.

He said that Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana brought in during former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee’s regime completely changed road connectivity in India.

Criticising the Congress, he blamed it for the forced migration of people from villages.

“Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, poor, women, youth and farmers will be benefited. Modi aimed to make India atmanirbhar, a $5-trillion economy and third largest country in the world,” Gadkari said.

He hailed farmers for their transformation from ‘annadata (food producer)’ to ‘urjadata (solar power producer)’, saying they were also producing ethanol.

“Cultivation of organic turmeric would benefit the farmers. A dry port is coming up in Hingoli (of Maharashtra) and farmers of the area would benefit a lot,” he said.

BJP district president K. Dinesh Kumar presided over the meeting, with MP Arvind Dharmapuri, MLAs Dhanpal Suryanrayana Gupta, and Paidi Rakesh Reddy in attendance.