Top
Home » Nation » Politics

Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaishankar to contest LS polls: Pralhad Joshi

Politics
DC Online team
27 Feb 2024 7:58 AM GMT
Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaishankar to contest LS polls: Pralhad Joshi
x
Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (PTI)
Hubballi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

However, it has not been decided yet as to where they will contest from, he added.

"It is appearing in the media. More or less it is final that they (Nirmala Sitharaman and Jaishankar) will contest the Lok Sabha elections. It has not been decided yet from where they will fight, whether it is in Karnataka or some other state," Joshi, who holds the Coal and Mines portfolio, told reporters here on Monday.

To a question whether it will be Bengaluru, Joshi said, "How can I answer when nothing has been finalised?"

Union Finance Minister Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar are Rajya Sabha members from Karnataka and Gujarat respectively.


( Source : PTI )
Lok Sabha election 2024 Nirmala Sitaraman S Jaishankar 
India Southern States Karnataka Hubballi 
DC Online team
About the AuthorDC Online team

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X