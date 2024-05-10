New Campaign Strategies Emerge for 2024 AP Elections

VISHAKHAPATNAM: With the 2024 Andhra Pradesh elections raising the heat and dust, political maestros are stepping up their games, tossing aside the rulebook of traditional campaigning and adopting innovative styles.

A significant shift in strategies has been observed as many contestants are taking advantage of the advancements in technology and the changing social dynamics.

From the 2019 elections to now, the political landscape has undergone significant transformations. Technology, particularly social media, has emerged as a pivotal tool in shaping electoral campaigns. With the formation of the NDA alliance between the TD, Jana Sena and the BJP garnering public attention, leaders from both the alliance as also from the ruling party are redefining their strategies to secure victory in the polls.

Departing from conventional door-to-door canvassing, leaders are now targeting venues with large gatherings such as churches, temples, family functions, Iftar gatherings and social events. This allows them to connect with a broader audience in a single interaction.

One of the most notable shifts in strategy comes from Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has enlisted the common people as his 'Star Campaigners'. Among the 12 star campaigners chosen, there are homemakers, farmers, an auto driver, a tailor and former government volunteers.

Further, the people who are campaigning for them, instead of monetary incentives, get coupons for petrol, shopping vouchers, and alcohol coupons.

Another shift is the enlisting of personal photographers and editors by leaders, who are paid on a daily basis for capturing and editing their campaign content. This move reflects a desire for more controlled and tailored imagery in political messaging via social media etc.

Leaders are leveraging phone calls, text messages, SEO ads, short films and videos, which are shown during ad breaks in movie theaters, as also on platforms like YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, and even on OTT platforms. The tradition of creating party-specific songs continues, adding a cultural thrust to the campaign.

Sagipati Deepthi, social media manager at a private company, emphasized the importance of digital platforms in modern campaigning. She highlighted the effectiveness of social media promotions and the ease of accessibility through SEO.

Social media influencers have also emerged as key players, conducting interviews, rapid fires and covering political events on Instagram and other platforms.