New BRS joinees change political equations in GHMC

Hyderabad: Political equations under Greater Hyderabad limits have altered after Chevella MP G.Ranjith Reddy and Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender joined the Congress after quitting the BRS.

More BRS MLAs from Greater Hyderabad limits are expected to join the Congress before the Lok Sabha elections. There are four Lok Sabha constituencies under Greater Hyderabad limits, namely, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Chevella. Voters under Greater Hyderabad limits gave an interesting verdict in the previous Lok Sabha polls held in 2019. They elected four different parties in four seats. The Congress emerged victorious in Malkajgiri, while the BJP won Secunderabad, the BRS won Chevella and the AIMIM, as usual, won the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat.

The Congress, which could win only Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat under the Greater Hyderabad limits in 2019, is now aiming for Secunderabad and Chevella seats also on the back of the joining of incumbent BRS MP from Chevella constituency and incumbent BRS MLA from Khairatabad. Since the Khairatabad Assembly segment falls under the Secunderabad Lok Sabha limits, the Congress leadership hopes to gain in LS election with the joining of Danam Nagender.

Out of seven Assembly constituencies under Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat, six are held by BRS and one by AIMIM. The BRS won Musheerabad, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Sanathnagar, Nampally and Secunderabad while AIMIM won Nampally. Of this, Khairatabad MLA joined Congress. The Congress expects few more BRS MLAs to join the Congress before the LS polls.

Similarly, in Chevella, the Congress hopes to gain directly with the joining of BRS incumbent MP Ranjith Reddy. It is speculated that Congress will field Ranjith Reddy again from Chevella.

Earlier, there were reports that Congress will field Vikarabad ZP chairperson Patnam Sunitha Reddy, wife of BRS MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy, from Chevella, who joined the Congress from the BRS in February. Now that Ranjith Reddy joined the Congress, it is speculated that Sunitha will be shifted to Malkajgiri.

GHMC former mayor Bonthu Rammohan joined the Congress from BRS in February. Speculations were rife that he joined the Congress only after he got assurance from the high command that he will be given Secunderabad Lok Sabha ticket. With BRS MLA Danam Nagender joining the Congress all of a sudden, there is a buzz in party circles that Danam may be considered for the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat.

The Congress party's strategy on Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat is being keenly watched. Whether the Congress would like to have a 'friendly contest' with the AIMIM or not is being strongly debated in the wake of recent moves of the Owaisi brothers moving closely to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and assuring complete cooperation to the Congress government in Telangana from the AIMIM's side to complete its full five year term.. Earlier, then ruling party BRS too used to have a 'friendly contest' with the AIMIM in the Hyderabad LS seat by fielding a weak candidate.