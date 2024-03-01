Needed right to quality education, not right to education: Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday released a sum of Rs 708.68 crore towards the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme for total fee reimbursement for beneficiary students in the October-December 2023 quarter.

The amount was directly credited into the joint bank accounts of 9,44,666 students and their mothers.

Addressing a public meeting before releasing the amount in online mode at Pamarru in Krishna district, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Jagananna Vidya Deevena and other schemes helped students from poor families to pursue higher education, get professional degrees and boldly face the competitive job market.

He said, “What’s needed is not just right to education but right to quality education. The government has been striving to reform the system introducing English Medium, digitisation, modern and emerging subjects like AI and IB besides upgrading school infrastructure through Nadu-Nedu so that our government school students receive quality education, pursue global courses and face the competition easily in the global job market.”

“If we continue the momentum for educational reforms in AP, we will find our students working in top companies and attaining high positions after a few years.”

The Chief Minister said, The government has been making huge investments in Education as it believes education is the only means to eradicate poverty. Under JVD, we have been making quarterly payments soon after completion of the quarter. So far, it has spent Rs 12,610 crore benefiting 29,65,930 students pursuing ITI, Polytechnic, Degree, Engineering, Medicine and other professional courses.”

“The state government incurred an expense of Rs 72,919 crore on educational reforms in the last 57 months. The results are tangible among government school students, some of them even getting an opportunity to represent India in UN forums.”

"Jagan is the only chief minister who went into the details of the school and college curriculum and took steps to introduce modern trends and emerging courses like AI, verticals like risk management, machine learning, virtual and augmented reality, investment banking and management, robotics, virtual building designs, intellectual communication, risk return and supply chain management," the Chief Minister asserted.

Describing education as a 'legacy' for future generations, the CM emphasised the YSRC government's commitment to investing in education to empower children to excel globally.

He stated, "Today, I am dedicated to revolutionising our education sector to prepare you for global competition tomorrow. Education is a legacy we bestow upon future generations. Our students deserve the very best. Through our government's reforms, we are striving to make our education system globally competitive and you will witness how this revolution will shape our students' lives in the next 10-15 years."

The CM explained that, additionally, through Jagananna Vidya Deevena, the state government was not just covering the educational costs for students but also meeting their boarding and lodging expenses. Students in degree, medicine and engineering courses receive Rs 20,000, polytechnic students Rs 15,000, and ITI students Rs 10,000. These are given in two installments for each academic year in which one is released around June and the other around April.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “What's noteworthy is that this assistance is provided to all children in a family, regardless of their number, with the funds directly deposited into the joint accounts held by the beneficiary mothers and students.”