NDA will Form Govt in Bihar with Two-Thirds Majority: Rajnath Singh

Patna: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday asserted that the ruling NDA is going to form the government again in Bihar with a two-thirds majority.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Rajnath Singh said, "It's clear that the NDA is going to form the government here with a two-thirds majority. The people of Bihar have made up their minds, and they have made up their minds because of the way Nitish Kumar has accelerated development here over the last twenty years. If anyone can enhance Bihar's reputation not only across India but also internationally, it's the NDA government."

Singh criticised the previous RJD and Congress governments, alleging that there has always been a gap between their words and actions. "Whether it was an RJD government or a Congress government, I've noticed a constant discrepancy between their words and actions. This discrepancy between their words and actions has created a crisis of trust, which every conscious citizen of Bihar is aware of. The NDA government will be formed here," he said.

The Defence Minister also praised the NDA government at the Centre, saying that India is growing rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will soon reach third place among the world's economies.

He stated, "India has reached fourth place, and major international financial firms are claiming that the rapid progress India is making under Modi's leadership is unstoppable, and it will soon reach third place among the world's economies in terms of size."

Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on 121 constituencies will be conducted on November 6 (Thursday). The remaining 122 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 11. Counting will take place on November 14.

The 2025 Bihar Elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.