Naveen rubbishes report on aide VK Pandian’s alleged plan to split BJD

Former Odisha chief minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Monday defended bureaucrat-turned-politician V Kartikeyan Pandian while rubbishing a report published in a national media that suggested that the latter was trying to destablise the BJD.Taking to his official X handle, Patnaik termed the report “false,” “defamatory” and “malicious.”An English national daily on Monday carried a story claiming that Pandian, through a Union Cabinet minister holding multiple portfolios, has been trying to get an appointment with Amit Shah.“Pandian has visited Delhi several times over the last few weeks but has not been able to meet Shah (Amit Shah). He has conveyed to the BJP leadership that he could split the BJD and help the BJP grow in Odisha,” the national daily reported citing sources.The report further claimed that Pandian has offered to help the BJP improve its support base in Odisha.While responding to this, BJD chief Naveen Patnaik today tweeted, “This is completely false, motivated, defamatory and malicious. As I have stated earlier Mr Pandian has served the state and party with utmost dedication, efficiency and integrity and he is known and respected for the same."It is not the first time that Patnaik has come in defence of the Tamil Nadu-born Pandian who was earlier in the eye of the storm following the party’s poll debacle. On June 8, he had also come to his defence when some of his party colleagues pointed fingers at the retired bureaucrat.Pandian was instrumental in running the government as well as the BJD for over 12 years.The national media report further claimed that BJD has nine members in Rajya Sabha and BJP needs its support for the upcoming elections for President and Vice-President of India. The BJP leadership, however, appears to have decided to side with the BJD chief and not entertain Pandian for now, the report mentioned.When contacted about whether BJP needs BJD’s support in Rajya Sabha for which the party is going soft, BJP’s Jayanarayan Mishra said, “A lot of things were said when the BJP was in the Opposition, including that BJP and BJD are one. Now BJP is the ruling party and the same thing is now being said. I have no idea which party is inclined toward whom. But one thing is clear: the days of BJD are numbered.Responding to Jayanarayan Mishra’s statements, BJD’s Pramila Mallik said, “The BJP leader should quit politics and open an astrology shop and then predict whose days are numbered.”