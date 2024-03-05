Nandyal BJP Leaders Shift to Other Parties

Kurnool: BJP's Nandyal district president, Byreddy Shabari, is set to join the TD and contest for the Parliament seat from Nandyal. Sources suggest that discussions have concluded, and her formal entry into the TD is expected to take place in Vijayawada or Hyderabad, in the presence of party chief Chandrababu Naidu.

Although recently appointed as the district president of the saffron party, Sabari, along with her father Rajasekhar Reddy, seems to be shifting their loyalties to the opposition. This move comes amid a trend in Nandyal where leaders are gradually aligning with either the opposition or the ruling party.

Interestingly, Bhuma Kishore Reddy, who initially announced candidacy from the BJP for the Allagadda assembly segment, recently joined the ruling party in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.