Naidu’s Third List Has TD Nominees From 13 LS, 11 Assembly Seats

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday announced his party’s third list, naming TD’s candidates from 13 Lok Sabha and 11 assembly constituencies.

With this, out of 144 assembly and 17 Lok Sabha seats from which Telugu Desam will be fighting the forthcoming twin elections, the party has announced its nominees for 139 assembly and 13 LS constituencies. It is yet to disclose its candidates from seats so far and Naidu is yet to announce names for five Assembly and four LS seats in the fourth list subsequently.

Speaking on the occasion, the former chief minister reiterated that they have joined the BJP-led NDA with a sole agenda of safeguarding the interests of AP. He maintained that they are fielding contestants for both the LS and assembly constituencies, who can speak out strongly on several issues of AP in parliament and fight on the ground for protecting the interests of the state.

The TD chief said names of contestants have been finalised only after collecting public opinion. He called upon people to bless their contestants during the upcoming twin polls in the state.

Naidu also announced the age and academic qualifications of the contestants. Of the 13 LS contestants, 12 are males and one female. Two are in the age group of 25–35 years, five in 36–45, two in 46–60 and four in 61–75 years.

On their academic qualifications, he said two are IPS / IRS officers, two MBBS, three post-graduates and six undergraduates.

Out of 11 assembly contestants, nine are males and two females. Two are in the age group of 36–45 years, six in 46–60 and three in 61–75 years. Their academic qualifications are one MBBS, three PGs, two UGs, two intermediates and three who have studied up to Class X or below.