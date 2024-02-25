Naidu warns change of TD candidates if need be

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu has warned that if there are ‘poor performers’ among those named as candidates in the first TD list, they may be changed.

Conducting a video conference with 94 candidates, Naidu clarified that he will monitor their performance regularly these days and a survey will be held every week until the election. “The upcoming elections are very crucial for the future of the state,” he said.

He claimed that TD and JS came together to promote the interests of the five crore people of AP. Besides congratulating the candidates on their selection in the first list itself, the TD gave them a road map on how to do the electioneering.

Never in the past had TD done the selection of candidates so early, he said and sought the support of the party leaders and the cadre for the victory of TD candidates. "I have gathered the opinion of 1.3 crore people and thoroughly studied the survey reports before announcing the names of our candidates.”

Naidu said the next 40 days were very important. He called for proper coordination between the TD and JS rank and file to ensure maximum win.

“Explain to neutral voters the damage the YSRC has done to the state and seek the support of all sections of the people,” Naidu told the candidates.