Naidu vows to make AP poverty-free, calls for vote to oust corruption

TIRUPATI: Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu has launched a scathing attack on the YSRC government, stating his ambition for a poverty-free AP has turned into a "pipe dream" under Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule.

Addressing a massive public gathering in GD Nellore constituency in Chittoor district, under the 'Raa Kadali Raa' campaign, Naidu has called upon the people to end the "lawlessness, corruption and misgovernance" in the state by voting out Jagan Mohan Reddy in the coming polls.



“Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is mentally disturbed as he is fearful of defeat in the polls,” he claimed.



"My wish is for AP to be a number-one state globally. Today, it sadly risks sliding back to the Stone Age rather than moving towards a golden era. I will ensure that the assets of AP reached the poor and made the state poverty-free,” the TD chief maintained.



Naidu claimed the people are now ready to vote out the YSRC government. Expressing concern over the rise in violence, he said the situation was so bad that the people were migrating for their livelihood.



Naidu said the TD was not opposed to the volunteer system but their primary duty should be to serve the people, not just YSRC leaders. "I will not spare these volunteers if they only serve YSRC interests," he warned.



He felt the volunteers would end up in jail if they kept having faith in Jagan Mohan Reddy.



“Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is deliberately creating insecurity among the volunteers by saying their services will be terminated if the TD wins power. Your jobs would be safe under a TD government if they serve the society,” Naidu said.



He credited his previous TD government with introducing reforms in the power sector. He promised no power cuts but quality electricity if elected again.



Naidu alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was profiting by selling poor quality liquor under the 'J' brand. The TD would ensure quality liquor at reasonable prices, he said.



The TD chief questioned why Jagan Mohan Reddy has not implemented total prohibition despite the promises, claiming that he raised `25,000 crore by mortgaging the revenue from liquor sales.



"Send this Bhasmasura home by pressing the button to block Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mind," he stated.



Suspecting chances of vote deletion efforts by the YSRC, Naidu alleged that the I-PAC team took key documents on Tirupati Assembly constituency from the Chief Electoral Officer's office. He demanded a CBI probe into the missing papers and punishment to the culprits.



Appealing to the people against casting of votes for smugglers, Naidu cited the instance of `50 crore being looted in Tamil Nadu and claimed that facts were hushed up. He strongly believes even the Pulivendula voters are unhappy and would defeat Jagan Mohan Reddy this time.

