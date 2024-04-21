Top
Naidu to visit Srisailam today

21 April 2024
Naidu to visit Srisailam today
Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu. Image credits:(X)

Kurnool: The Srisailam temple authorities announced that Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu will visit the Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy and Bhramaramba Ammavaru temples on Monday to offer prayers. In the morning, Naidu will depart from Begumpet in a helicopter bound for Sunnipenta.

Upon arrival, he will travel by road to visit the Sakshi Ganapati and Bayalu Veerabhadraswamy temples.

Later Naidu will perform special pujas at the Sri Bhramaramba and Mallikarjunaswamy temples. In the afternoon, Naidu will return to Hyderabad by helicopter, as per temple authorities.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
