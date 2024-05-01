Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Wednesday that TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has started a false and malicious campaign on the Land Titling Act, though this scheme “is good for the farmers.”

During the day, Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed election meetings in Bobbili, Payakaraopeta, and Eluru.

The Chief Minister said, “They are spreading misinformation on the Land Titling Act. People were flooded with messages and IVRS calls and they are using every medium to tarnish my image. However, even in the remote villages, my leadership qualities are recognised.”

“The old man (Chandrababu) brazenly uses statements like 'What if Jagan is killed tomorrow?' If we ask questions like why people should vote for Chandrababu, he is responding to it with such statements. What is the state of mind of Chandrababu, I wonder. Grabbing chairs, backstabbing, trading lies, betrayal, and murders are parts of his politics.”

“Who killed his father-in-law and important leaders like Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga, Dasarathram, and IAS Raghavendra of the TD through conspiracies? Now, he is saying there is nothing wrong with killing Jagan,” said the CM.

“Chandrababu, I will not die! In the last 59 months, I have supported the people of this state with various welfare schemes. They will save their leader. Even in the past, when Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy garnered massive public support, Chandrababu spited him. In the corridors of the Assembly, he uttered brazen statements cursing my father, before his death, saying ‘You will disappear like the wind.’ Babu, I will always remember these words,” thundered Jagan Mohan Reddy.

On the Land Titling Act, the CM explained, “The new law aims to provide land rights to individuals. The last time a land survey was done was during British rule. Nowhere else in the country are land surveys being conducted on the scale we are doing here now. Over 15,000 surveyors are operating across 15,000 Grama Secretariats. Due to past negligence, subdivisions were carried out without proper measurements, leading to difficulties for the public in property transactions and legal disputes with revenue officials.”

He highlighted the schemes implemented by the YSRC government including the Rs 2.70 lakh crore distributed via DBT, providing 2.31 lakh government jobs to the unemployed and implementing 99 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto.

“Government schools and the style of children's education have changed like never before under the governance of YSRC. We did all these without bribes and discrimination. In 59 months, revolutionary changes were effected in Andhra Pradesh,” the CM stated.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “A Kurukshetra battle is going to take place in 13 days, and I request everyone to think and remember that these elections will decide the future of your house and the continuation or otherwise of the welfare schemes for the next 5 years. If you vote for Jagan in this election, all the schemes will continue, but if you vote for Chandrababu all the schemes will vanish forever.”

“Chandrababu spent 14 years as chief minister, but no poor person would remember any scheme he had implemented for their welfare. He is back again to deceive the people with new lies (manifesto),” the CM added.