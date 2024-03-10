Naidu seeking alliances to run 'rusted' cycle, says Jagan

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday took a dig at the rival parties and their election symbols during the mega final 'Siddham' meeting held at Medarametla in Bapatla district on Sunday.

He said, “The fan should be inside the house while the cycle should be kept out and the tea glass should be in the kitchen sink. Telugu Desam's cycle is worn out and rusted. The cycle has no wheels, tyres and tubes. To bring it back to life, TD is seeking the help of other parties.”

The fourth and last 'Siddham' public meeting was attended by the party rank and file from 43 assembly constituencies spread over Guntur, Palnadu, Prakasam, Bapatla, Nellore and Tirupati districts in a sprawling 338-acre venue

CM Jagan stated that the YSRC government has delivered welfare benefits worth Rs. 2,65,000 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes and Rs. 1,10,000 crore through non-DBT schemes to eligible beneficiaries without bias spending Rs.75,000 crore per year. He pointed out that TD and its allies have promised welfare schemes worth Rs. 1,40,000 crore per year. “How can Naidu fund these schemes,” he questioned, pointing out that the TD leader wants to cheat the people again as he did in alliance with Jana Sena and BJP in 2014.

“My alliance is with you and God and YSRC will take on TD and its allies alone,” he said, and cautioned the people against the false and misleading election promises of Naidu. CM Jagan said, “TD’s cycle is not in a position to move as it has no wheels, tyres and tubes and hence, Chandrababu Naidu is seeking the alliance from other parties to run it. How come TD is seeking alliances if it thinks YSRC has not done any good for the people?, he asked

The chief minister said that while YSRC draws its energy from the smiles of every house that benefitted from the government’s welfare schemes, Naidu is trying to regroup by forging alliances with other parties that hardly matter in the state,” he added.