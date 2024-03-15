Naidu says APPSC turned into ‘place for political rehabilitation’

Vijayawada: Sharply critical of the Group-1 Mains examination under the 2018 notification was conducted by the state PSC, Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu has blamed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the lapses.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRC government has turned the PSC into a place for political rehabilitation, Naidu alleged.



Addressing the media at his residence in Undavalli on Friday, Naidu cited the irregularities in the APPSC and said these were causing heartburns to the job aspirants. He targeted the IPS officers including PSC chairman Gautam Sawang and its former secretary P.S.R. Anjaneyulu and another official Dhanunjaya Reddy for their questionable roles in the “messing up” of the affairs in PSC.



Naidu reiterated his demand for a CBI probe into the irregularities in the APPSC.



He said that the Group-1 notification was issued in December 2018, notifying 162 jobs including 30 posts of deputy collectors and 28 DSPs. I was the CM then, but the preliminary exam was held during the term of the YSRC government.”



The TD chief expressed concern over the “violation of norms” in the evaluation of answer scripts of the Mains examination and blamed the officials for even misleading the AP High Court in such matters.



Experts used to be working in the APPSC during the previous TD term and there was strict compliance of transparency in all the activities of the commission, he said, and wondered how it was undermined during the YSRC term.

Referring to the criticism against the newly cobbled TD-JS-BJP alliance, Naidu justified the decision by saying this was done with a view to safeguarding the state’s and the people’s interests.

Under the YSRC rule, ganja, liquor and rowdyism were having their ugly sway in the state while women lacked safety, Naidu said.

He vowed to protect reservation for the Muslims. He called upon the supporters from the TD-JS-BJP alliance to discuss and resolve the issues of “adjustment” in the sharing of seats for the polls.

“The alliance will perform well in the 2024 polls, better than how we fared in the 2014 polls,” the TD chief said and cited some opinion survey reports in the national media that predicted the ouster of the YSRC from power.