Naidu, PK envious of Jagan’s popularity: MLC Kalyani





She highlighted Jagan's accomplishments, such as making Andhra Pradesh the number one state in terms of ease of doing business and growth rate. She mentioned that Jagan is not a criminal but a history creator. Kalyani questioned when Pawan Kalyan would hold those responsible for land grabbing and mistreating women accountable.

YSRC MLC Varudu Kalyani criticised TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan for being envious of the growing support for Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's preparatory meetings across the state.Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam, she accused Pawan Kalyan's party of resorting to personal insults against Jagan due to their failing manifesto. She suggested that it would be more beneficial for Pawan Kalyan to discuss his contributions during his time in the government from 2014-19 and ask for votes based on those achievements.Kalyani reminded Pawan Kalyan that Jagan Mohan Reddy is the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and should be respected for his achievements. Under Jagan's leadership, the YSRC has won 151 Assembly and 22 MP seats by focusing on the welfare of the people. In contrast, Pawan Kalyan's party has not even been able to contest in elections since its inception.Kalyani further urged Pawan Kalyan to address the Land Titling Act issue and clarify his stance on it. She also asked why Pawan has not spoken about critical matters like railway zone and steel plant privatisation.