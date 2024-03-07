Naidu, Pawan to meet BJP leaders in Delhi to discuss seat sharing

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan would be holding seat-sharing discussions with the BJP central leaders in New Delhi on Thursday under a proposed 3-party tie-up for the general elections in AP.

The AP leaders are likely to meet home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J.P. Nadda.



TD sources say that there will be discussion on seat-sharing with the BJP though both TD and JS have announced their first list of contestants recently. TD had listed the names of 94 nominees while the JS five nominees out of its 24 seats. TD is yet to announce the names for the remaining 76 Assembly segments out of total 175 seats.



As JS gets three MP constituencies, the TD is expected to announce the names for the remaining seats out of a total 25 MP seats.



Though Naidu met Amit Shah and Nadda earlier, there was no official announcement on the seat sharing so far.



Meanwhile, BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari reached Delhi on Wednesday. According to BJP sources, the BJP top leadership is holding discussions with leaders from several southern states and BJP’s second list of contestants would be released shortly.



The leaders are also likely to discuss a proposal to re-include TD in the NDA as the BJP wants the national alliance to win more than 400 out of 545 Lok Sabha seats.

