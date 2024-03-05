Naidu, Pawan release BC Declaration with sops

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam president Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kayan released the ‘Jayaho BC Declaration’ on Tuesday, with a series of sops for the backward classes.

The two leaders claimed at a public meeting held near Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur district that its implementation would ensure socio-economic-political justice and welfare to BCs.



Naidu said, “There is a historic need to safeguard the interests of the Telugu community and especially the BCs. Hence, we have come up with the BC Declaration. The backward communities have been supporting the TD for the last 40 years and I want to pay you back.” BCs are not to be considered as backward classes as they are backbone classes, it was claimed.



“The TD-JS joined hands to provide a bright future to the BCs. TD is not just for the CM post while Pawan Kalyan is not aiming at power. We are fighting against the YSRC to provide justice to the BCs,” Naidu said.



He said, “In 2014 polls, the Jana Sena led by Pawan Kalyan did not contest the elections with an intention not to split anti-YSRC votes and we got elected to power. The ruling YSRC is going to lose power in the coming elections. We want the support especially from all BCs to be elected to power. We have announced Super Six and now a BC Declaration. This is causing concern to the ruling YSRC and we appeal to all BCs to support our alliance.”



Naidu announced 10 sops in the BC Declaration. These included a monthly pension of `4,000 for BCs after the age of 50, a special act to protect the BCs similar to the SC and ST Act, a BC sub plan with an allocation of `1.50 lakh crore in five years, restoration of 34 per cent reservation to BCs in local bodies as it was reduced to 24 per cent by the YSRC government, a resolution to be sent to the Centre to provide 33 per cent reservation to BCs in legislature, revival of industrial incentives to help BCs get employment and help their economic development, holding of the caste census, revival of Chandranna Bhima of `10 lakh and enhancement of marriage incentive to `1 lakh, issue of permanent caste certificate, restoration of all educational schemes including upgradation of residential schools as junior colleges in all Assembly segments, help for BC students for foreign education, revival of fee reimbursement to them to pursue PG courses and to construction of BC buildings and community halls in a year from the time of assuming power.



Naidu listed out several schemes withdrawn by the YSRC meant for the welfare especially of BCs and slammed YSRC for its “failure to safeguard BC interests” despite the tall promises.



Welcoming the BC Declaration, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan lauded TD’s assurance to restore 33 per cent reservation for BCs in the legislature. He slammed the YSRC government for ignoring the interests of nearly 30 lakh construction workers whose livelihood had been affected.



Pawan Kalyan underlined the importance of empowering the BCs politically, economically and socially and opined that, without BCs, “there is no India” as they represented a mix of native cultures and traditions.



He championed the cause of certain sections of the BCs like Vaddera, fishermen etc and felt the need to address their problems and ensure their welfare. He wanted boat jetties set up for every 30-km distance along the 794-long AP coastline for the welfare of the fishermen community.



The JS chief called for harmony among the BCs to avoid any split of anti-YSRC votes, so that the TD-JS alliance could be elected to power.



TD general secretary Nara Lokesh sounded confident of getting elected from the Mangalagiri Assembly segment as he lost it in the last elections. Lokesh said he had got several sops announced by party chief Naidu for development of the segment.

