Naidu, Pawan call on Amit Shah

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan called on Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi late on Thursday night. The two leaders discussed with Shah the possibility of BJP allying with the TD-JS combo in Andhra Pradesh for fighting the forthcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

BJP national president J.P. Nadda also participated in the talks.

Though the TD-JS alliance has already announced its first list of contestants, with TD releasing 94 names against only five by JS only of the total 24 seats allotted to it. However, both the leaders have not announced their second list yet for the remaining of the total 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats.

Naidu and Pawan are waiting for seat sharing with the BJP once the party’s national leadership agrees to the alliance of the three parties in Andhra Pradesh.

So far, there is no official confirmation from the BJP top leadership on the issue of AP BJP’s alliance with TD-JS combo. There is also no clarity on how many Assembly and Lok Sabha seats are going to be allocated to BJP in Andhra Pradesh.

Leaders and aspirants from Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and BJP are eagerly waiting for the issue to be resolved expeditiously, so that they can start campaigning in their allotted seats in an aggressive manner.

AP BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari has been camping in Delhi for the past two days, as the BJP’s national leadership is busy holding talks with leaders from several states on political strategies to be adopted during the ensuing polls.