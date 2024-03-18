Naidu Never Contests Elections Independently, Says AP Dy Speaker

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly deputy speaker K. Veerabhadra Swamy accused Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu of never contesting elections independently, always seeking alliances instead. "Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan have never fought elections alone. They are always choosing to ally with other parties," Swamy said while speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on Monday.

Deputy speaker further added that opposition parties have united against the ruling YSR Congress Party because they are not strong enough to take on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy alone.

The Deputy Speaker remained confident about Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's victory in the upcoming elections despite the unified opposition. He criticised Naidu's governance prior to Jagan's term, alleging wastage of "thousands of crores" and before Jagan's YSRC took over developed the state. Claiming that the YSRC was formed with the aim of defeating the Congress Party, Swamy further alleged that Naidu has "secret pacts" with all opposition parties.