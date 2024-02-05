Naidu Makes Mouthful Of Election Promises In Madugula

Visakhapatnam/Kakinada: Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu has stated that the upcoming elections are most important for the people of AP and that they “must win this election by making the TD victorious.”

He made a mouthful of election promises while speaking at an election meeting in Madugula, Anakapalle district.

Naidu announced that, now, it was his responsibility to do justice to the people of AP. He promised to create 20 lakh jobs in five years.

The TD supremo also promised that he would give unemployment benefits to every unemployed person till they get a job. He also promised that under the Girl Child fund, a dole of `1,500 would be given to every girl in the state.

The TD chief said if he came to power, he would give `15,000 to every mother under ‘Talli ki Vandanam’ and this scheme would apply to every child in the family. He said that three gas cylinders would be provided free every year.

Like Telangana, Naidu said, the TD government would provide free travel facility to women in RTC buses. He said employees would be allowed to work from home if he came to power.

The TD leader said he would make every farmer a king by giving him `20,000 in financial assistance. He promised that two cents of land would be given to the poor. TIDCO houses would be given free of cost.

He criticised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and said, “Jagan Mohan Reddy who says he is ready, is in a dilemma due to which he is changing MLAs and MPs. Jagan does not even know the ABCD of politics. Jagan must be voted out of politics. Come what may, Amaravati is AP’s capital and Visakha is AP’s financial capital,” he declared.

Naidu opined that Visakhapatnam would be made a paradise for investments. “Jagan has driven out the companies that I brought to Visakhapatnam. The land was swallowed up by driving out the Lulu company.”

While addressing the public in the Raa..Kadali..Raa.. meeting at Chintalapudi in Eluru district, Naidu called upon the women to support his party in the coming elections. “If the women support me, I can win the entire world. Therefore, I appeal to you to make the TD-Jana Sena alliance win in the coming elections.”

He said that it was the historical necessity now to throw out the Jagan Mohan Reddy government and save the state from the clutches of the YSRC. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his men were plundering natural resources of the state with impunity and making the people suffer in all aspects, Naidu said.

The TD chief said that all fields of life and all sections of society are bearing the brunt of the misrule of Jagan Mohan Reddy and the youth are not getting employment as the industries are moving away from the state, afraid of the present government.

Further he said that even a common man is not able to build a house for himself, as sand has become a scarce commodity. Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to make his family problem a state issue and he has betrayed his father Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy by keeping his name in FIR, Naidu alleged.

He requested the people to cooperate with him to rebuild the state by overcoming the problem of the state having as high as `12 lakh crore loans raised by Jagan’s government. “Jagan Mohan Reddy burdened the people with `64,000 crore by raising power charges and exploited boozers by hiking liquor prices abnormally.”

Naidu said that all prices and taxes have been hiked and the YSRC leaders are looting all natural resources. “ Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed himself as Arjunudu, but he is exploiting the state. The prices of all essential commodities have skyrocketed and sand has become gold. The Telugu Desam government, during its term, had supplied sand to people free of cost, he claimed.

The TD chief said that if the state gets income, the capital should be built at Amaravati. The TD government “completed 72 per cent of the Polavaram project, but now, it has been totally destroyed.”

However, he assured the people to complete the Polavaram Project with the cooperation of the central government after the formation of the Jana Sena-TD government.

Meanwhile, there was a flutter at the temporary helipad at Chintalapudi before the arrival of Naidu. The officials set up a helipad for his visit to Chintalapudi on Monday to attend the Raa.Kadali..Raa. meeting.

When Naidu was about to start to Chintalapudi, a bomb squad was searching with a metal detector, and suddenly, the buzzer sent an alarm, alerting the squad. They searched the place thoroughly for 10 to 15 minutes. At last, they found a piece of iron buried in the land. They removed it and heaved a sigh of relief.

Chintalapudi sub-inspector Kutumba Rao told DC that the iron piece is generally tied to a plastic rope to set up tents or others.