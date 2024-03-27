Naidu launches 'Praja Galam' campaign, attacks YSRC government

Tirupati: Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu sounded the poll bugle on Wednesday with the launch of 'Praja Galam' - a series of public outreach programmes targeting the ruling YSRC government ahead of the state elections.

Kicking off a high-decibel election campaign from Palamaner in Chittoor district, Chandrababu Naidu addressed a series of meetings in Puttur and Madanapalle, attacking the state government and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Terming Jagan Mohan Reddy a "traitor of Rayalaseema", Naidu said the Chief Minister destroyed the irrigation sector in the parched Rayalaseema region in the past five years of his rule. The YSRC government was encouraging flow of spurious liquor, ganja and other drugs across villages in Rayalaseema and the rest of AP, he alleged.

"My vision is to create assets and increase revenue for everyone, while Jagan Mohan Reddy works to fill his own pockets by looting the people," Naidu claimed, and said the government failed to complete new irrigation projects or provide subsidies and minimum support prices to farmers.

“The government employees are not receiving salaries on time and corporations are not disbursing loans to BCs, SCs and STs,” Naidu said and urged the public to reject any money offered by the YSRC.

He also hit out at the “social media disinformation campaign” run by the YSRC government. "If you welcome or support Jagan Mohan Reddy, you are doing great injustice to your own families as he has no right to even move on Rayalaseema's roads. He as CM ignored this region," the Opposition leader said.

Naidu also announced a set of promises as part of the TD's poll manifesto, including a monthly allowance of Rs 15,000 for all women in the 18-59 age group, free education, three free LPG cylinders per household annually, free bus travel for women, a payment of Rs 20,000 annually for each farmer, creation of 20 lakh new jobs and an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month.

The former chief minister vowed that if the TD alliance is voted to power, his government would ensure completion of all pending irrigation projects, supply water to every acre by diverting Godavari waters to the parched Rayalaseema region and end the menace of drugs and narcotics within 100 days.

In Nagari, Naidu launched an attack on local MLA and minister R.K. Roja, accusing her of not doing anything for her constituency. He also alleged that the minister had taken Rs 40 lakh by promising a municipal position to a person.

The TD chief expressed frustration that lawlessness was rampant in Nagari with “no control” over rampant sand mining in the region.

Naidu also alleged that Jagan Mohan Reedy has not fulfilled his poll promise of providing 400 units of free power to handlooms and power loom workers in the town. He promised that if the TD is elected to power, it will provide 500 units of free electricity to handlooms workers in the region besides reviving the Nindra sugar factory to benefit the farmers, and bringing industrial development to Nagari by setting up a Textile Park.