Naidu known for deception, has no respect for Goddess Lakshmi: CM Jagan

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu and his ‘foster son’ Pawan Kalyan of “cheating the women in AP.”

Addressing a huge public meeting in connection with the YSR Cheyutha held at Pisinikada in Anakapalle district on Thursday, Jagan Mohan Reddy said Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan cheated the people by throwing their election manifesto into the dustbin after making false promises in the schemes named after Maha Lakshmi, Kuteera Lakshmi and Pandanti Bidda before the 2014 elections.



“The two leaders circulated signed manifesto copies door-to-door, promising Rs 14,205 crore loan waiver to self-help groups, subsidy on 12 cylinders per year at Rs 100 each, creation of a women protection force, a deposit of Rs 25,000 via Maha Lakshmi scheme on birth of every girl child, scrapping of belt shops, a payment of Rs 10,000 as assistance under the Pandanti Bidda scheme, and distribution of cycles for school-going girls and smart phones for women.”



“However, after coming to power in 2014, Naidu and Pawan Kalyan threw the manifesto into the dustbin even as they had named the schemes after Goddess Maha Lakshmi,” the CM said, cautioning people that the TD and JS were now approaching voters in the name of Maha Shakti and other schemes.



“Chandrababu, who personifies deception, has no respect even for Goddess Maha Lakshmi, so much so he is cheating people in the name of the goddess,’’ he said.



On the other, the YSRC government started implementing various welfare schemes for making women economically self-sufficient, he said.



The state government’s efforts in the last 58 months have resulted in 1,69,000 women launching Kirana shops, 85,630 women launching cloth shops, 3, 80,466 women purchasing buffaloes and cows, 1,34,514 women owning goats, 88,923 women doing food products business, 3,98,422women selling agricultural–related products and 2,59,997 women running other businesses, Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed.



The Chief Minister said this government gave 50 per cent of the nominated posts to women through a specially made law, besides appointing women police at the village and ward secretariats and filling 50 per cent of the posts with women.



He said the Disha App, introduced for the safety of women, was downloaded by 1.3 crore women across AP.



He appealed to people to see the difference between Chandrababu Naidu-led TD that has no political credibility and YSRC that has fulfilled 99 per cent of its election promises.

