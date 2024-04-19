Naidu Declares Assets: Worth Jumps by 39 Per Cent in Five Years

VIJAYAWADA: In a disclosure marking the commencement of election season fervor, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo, N. Chandrababu Naidu, alongside his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari, has revealed a substantial increase in their combined assets over the past five years.

According to the election affidavit filed by the veteran politician, Naidu and his spouse now possess assets valued at a staggering Rs 931 crore, showcasing a remarkable surge of 39 percent since the previous elections held in 2019. This notable increment places their cumulative assets at Rs 263 crore higher than the Rs 668 crore reported in 2019.

The lion's share of these assets is attributable to Bhuvaneswari, primarily in the form of shares in companies such as Heritage Foods and Nirvana Holdings, among others. Additionally, Bhuvaneswari’s personal collection of gold, diamonds, and silver has been valued at approximately Rs 3 crore.

The immovable properties listed in the affidavit span across various locations including Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu, and Chittoor.