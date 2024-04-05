Naidu asks ECI to direct AP to deliver pension at doorstep

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked the Election Commission of India to give direction to the AP government to deliver pension at the doorstep of the beneficiaries by using the staff of village/ward secretariats in Andhra Pradesh.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner here on Friday, Naidu asked the ECI to take action against the Chief Secretary for circumventing the process and working in favour of the ruling YSRC. He asked the ECI to initiate action against the other officials concerned for not providing funds in time and proper amenities for the pensioners.

He asked for initiation of action against the ruling YSRC for deliberately misleading the public with false information and causing death of 33 people and to recall the YSRC’s advertisements regarding distribution of pension that are deliberately intended to target the opposition Telugu Desam with malafide intentions.