Naidu asked to seek votes based on deeds, not promises

AP State Planning Board vice chairman and YSR Congress MLA Malladi Vishnu has challenged Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu to ask for votes based on what the TDP government had done for welfare of people and development of Andhra Pradesh.Campaigning in Vijayawada Central constituency, he dared Naidu and TD leaders to have the courage to talk about the 600 promises that the former chief minister had made during the previous elections.Vishnu said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled all his poll promises. They are hence going to every house with the Navaratnalu Plus manifesto and seeking votes on basis of fulfilling their promises.He maintained that it is the responsibility of everyone to make Jagananna, who is providing welfare schemes, the Chief Minister again, so that living standards of poor could improve further and real development come about.The State Planning Board vice chairman criticised Chandrababu Naidu for never thinking about the economic development of poor and women during his 40 years of political history, including 14 years as the CM.He maintained that under Jagananna government, progress has been made in every aspect of development, including education, medicine and housing.