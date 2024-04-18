Vijayawada: Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has accused the YSRC government of trying to implicate important TDP leaders and party’s Vijayawada Central assembly constituency contestant Bonda Uma in the case related to stone pelting on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the TD supremo faulted police for failing to find the culprits in the case even after four days. He criticised that police have instead detained some youngsters and minors hailing from Vaddera Colony, causing concern among their family members.

The former chief minister alleged that the YSR Congress government is trying to ensure that the TD nominee from the Central constituency is restrained from taking part in electioneering for the upcoming polls.

The Telugu Desam chief warned police that if they implicate Bonda Uma in false cases succumbing to pressure tactics of the ruling party, the officers concerned will be taken to task soon after the declaration of the results on June 4.

The former CM called on the Election Commission to withdraw police officials from the security detail of Jagan Mohan Reddy for failing to perform their duty of protecting the Chief Minister.

He wanted the ECI to conduct a thorough probe in the stone pelting case.