Nagender Intensifies Campaign

Hyderabad: Congress candidate for the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat Danam Nagender on Sunday visited Ameerpet and Nampally and interacted with people as part of his campaign.

Speaking at a programme organised by Shri Vardhaman Sthanakvasi Jain Shravak Sangh in Dharamkaran Road of Ameerpet division, Nagender said that the Congress government had promised Six Guarantees and had implemented five of them, including free bus travel for women, free 200 units of power, Rajiv Arogyasri up to Rs 10 lakh and Indiramma housing.

Later, Nagender interacted with members of Chandan Bala Bahu Mandal, Nanak Pragya Sangh, Rishab Jain Youth Council and Varthaman Yuva Sanghatan Mandali.

Nagender and the party’s Nampally Congress leader Feroz Khan participated in an election campaign in Nampally constituency on Sunday. He visited the Afzalsagar locality of Mallepally division and interacted with the people.