Nagarkurnool BRS MP joins BJP

Hyderabad: BRS Nagarkurnool MP Pothuganti Ramulu joined the BJP along with his supporters in the presence of BJP Parliamentary Board member Dr K. Laxman, party general secretary Tarun Chugh and Union minister of state Rajeev Chandrashekhar in Delhi.



Those who joined the party include BRS youth leader Bharat Prasad, R. Lok Nath Reddy (chairman of district council), Jakka Raghunandan Reddy (director of DCCB) and Ventapalli Purushotham Reddy (former state president, Sarpanch Association).



Speaking on the occasion, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said that the media's increased scrutiny of the BJP was due to its party's growing influence nationwide. Union minister of state Rajeev Chandrashekhar extended a warm welcome to the BRS leaders and praised the vision and dedication of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.