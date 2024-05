Nadda to address public meetings today

Hyderabad: BJP president J.P. Nadda will address public meetings at Godavarikhani, Choutuppal and Nalgonda in support of party candidates Gomasa Srinivas (Peddapalli), Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud (Bhuvanagiri) and Shanampudi Saidi Reddy (Nalgonda) on Monday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will take part in a Pravasi sammelan at Imperial Gardens in Secunderabad, in support of Secunderabad candidate G. Kishan Reddy.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will address a Yuva Sammelan in Musheerabad at 10 am. At 12.30 pm, he will address a public meeting in Narsampet for party candidate Prof. Azmeera Seetaram Nayak (Mahbubabad) and around 5.30 pm at Bhutpur Road for Mahbubnagar nominee D.K. Aruna.

BJP Tamil Nadu unit president K. Annamalai will address meetings at Jammikunta for Karimnagar candidate Bandi Sanjay and at Kalwakurthy for Nagarkurnool nominee P. Bharath. Annamalai will take part in a bike rally from Sanatnagar to Padmaraonagar for Kishan Reddy.