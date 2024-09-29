Nadda Sets 40 Lakh Membership Target in Telangana

HYDERABAD: BJP president J.P. Nadda gave a broad action plan to the party leaders and elected representatives that is aimed at strengthening the party network in every nook and corner of the country.

Addressing party MLAs, MPs and senior leaders as part of the party’s membership drive in a city hotel, Nadda asked the party leaders to visit each and every Shakti Kendra and mandal in the state for the next 15 days to ensure that the party reaches the targeted membership.

Disclosing about the suggestions given by the party chief, state general secretary Dr. Kasam Venkateshwarlu and official spokesperson N.V. Subhash said that Nadda urged all elected leaders to work hard and ensure that they retain the seat while the candidates who lost should set a target to reach highest membership to boost their winning prospects in the next Assembly elections.

He asked them to focus on each and every mandal instead focusing on areas where the party has a strong presence.

Meanwhile, sources informed that Nadda expressed his displeasure over failure of the party leaders to expose the failed poll promises of the Congress government. Although the Congress government has failed on all fronts, the state BJP has failed to take up the issues to the notice of people, he reportedly had said.

Though the party had not openly disclosed about its membership target, sources said that the target from the present drive was a 40 lakh membership.