Nadda Says AP is Hub of All Corrupt Practices

KURNOOL: BJP national president J.P. Nadda has criticised the governance style of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and said he has imposed a personal debt burden of Rs 2.50 lakh on each individual in Andhra Pradesh.

Campaigning for the BJP and its allies, Nadda addressed election meetings in Adoni and participated in a road show in Tirupati on Saturday. He pleaded for the people’s support to the BJP and its allies to ensure installation of a “corruption-free” government for AP. Nadda said the sand, liquor and other mafia gangs were having a free run in the state.

The BJP chief praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts for national development targeting all sections of the people, under the slogan, "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas". He pledged the continuation of the central government's support to farmers, a yearly dole of Rs 6,000 per farmer and fair prices for agricultural produce in the coming years.

Highlighting the disparity between the central government’s achievements and Andhra Pradesh's slow progress, Nadda noted that the Jagan-led government failed to complete the construction of 21 lakh houses sanctioned for the underprivileged with central assistance. He accused the chief minister of merely pushing the "uttuthi" button without really helping the poor.

Nadda promised increased solar power generation and free electricity for the underprivileged, along with a reduction in cooking gas prices. He emphasized the empowerment of women's self-help groups. In healthcare, Nadda cited the success of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, with 5 crore beneficiaries receiving free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per year at corporate hospitals.

He portrayed the opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance as a consortium of corrupt people and families and urged the voters to support the TD, BJP and Jana Sena alliance for the state's development.

Nadda envisioned Tirupati as a future IT hub promising significant strides in employment opportunities. He highlighted the previous TD government's efforts in generating employment and livelihood opportunities across the Rayalaseema region, including Tirupati.

Nadda accused the state administration of rampant corruption and land scams in Tirupati, hinting at the involvement of the Bhuma family. He urged the public to ensure a decisive victory for the three-party alliance’s candidates.

The BJP chief offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala. In a surprise move, the BJP chief opted to purchase high-value Srivani tickets costing Rs 10,000 each for himself and his entourage of around 25 members, upon their arrival at the Tirupati airport on Friday, for a hassle-free darshan.