My victory is crystal clear, says Kiran Kumar Reddy

During his extensive election campaign, Congress Bhongir candidate Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said he had noticed a number of issues that people face, such as a rising number of accidents, lack of underpasses, colleges, irrigation facilities among others and promised to solve them, if he was elected as the Member of Parliament.

In his interview with Deccan Chronicle, he explains his roadmap to develop the constituency after he was elected as its representative.

Excerpts:

Q. What major issues did you notice in the Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency?

When I toured 40 mandals, several issues came to my notice. One issue is of people from villages situated along the national highways losing their lives in accidents as they lack underpasses. The previous BRS government did not consider people’s request for underpasses at Choutuppal, Chityal, and Bibinagar. I will ensure that underpasses are built at these places by taking up the matter to the Centre and the National Highway Authority of India. (NHAI).

I will also fulfil the dream of the people from Chityal to have a government degree college.

I will pursue the railway ministry for the re-introduction of the Izzat seasonal pass, which facilitates train travel within a 100-kilometre radius by paying a fixed monthly charge. It would financially benefit thousands of private employees and roadside vendors, who would daily go to Hyderabad from Bhongir for jobs and business purposes.

Q. A large number of people from the Bhongir constituency live in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas for livelihood. Do you have anything to offer for them?

Hundreds of colonies in Adibatla, Ibrahimpatnam, Pedda Amberpet, and Turkayamjal municipalities lack proper roads and drainage systems. Thousands of families from Bhuvanagiri, Choutuppal, Cityal and Nakrekal were residing in these colonies. I will strive to solve the issues that prevail in these colonies.

Q. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bibinagar has reportedly not been developed to the level of a national institute?

Yes. It happened due to the negligence of the earlier BRS government. Former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and former Bhuvanagiri MP Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud have business links with corporate hospitals. Hence, they worked with a conspiracy to ensure that AIIMS Bibinagar was not developed properly. The Centre also blamed the previous BRS government for not cooperating for the development of AIIMS Bibinagar. Lakhs of people might have got healthcare services free of cost, if AIIMS Bibinagar was developed on par with its counterpart in Delhi. I would bring the funds for the development of AIIMs, if I was elected to the Lok Sabha in this election.

Q. What about pending irrigation projects in the Lok Sabha constituency?

The works of Pilaipally and Dharma Reddy canals, Dummaiagudem irrigation tank, and Brahmanavellemla (Udhaya Samudram lift irrigation scheme) were completed by about 70 per cent during the erstwhile Congress government. The remaining works could have been completed, if the earlier BRS government sanctioned Rs 500 crore to Rs 600 crore. But it had not shown any interest in completing the projects, which denied irrigation facilities to lakhs of farmers in this Lok Sabha constituency.

Q. Devotees, who visit the Yadadri temple, have been complaining about lack of facilities. Any assurance to them?