My Credible Track-Record and Modi Wave Will Ensure My Win: Konda

BJP candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy discusses key issues, concerns of the voters, and his electoral strategies for the Chevella Lok Sabha seat, which goes to polls on May 13, in an interview with Deccan Chronicle.

Excerpts:



Q: What are the key issues in Chevella?

Urban areas face inadequate and disproportionate civic infrastructure that is made worse by rapid growth. Sewage treatment plants are faltering, water shortage and power cuts are common and social infrastructure lags behind. In rural areas, poor agriculture and irrigation policies have pushed farmers to resort to unsustainable practices like rice cultivation, while neglecting dry land crops. The government should promote dry land cultivation, millets, castor and saffola, among others. Bad agriculture and dismal irrigation policies of successive governments led to such a pitiable situation.

Q What were the main concerns raised during your 20-day Praja Ashirwada Yatra?

People expressed discontent over unfulfilled promises by the Congress, particularly regarding farm loan waivers. Issues like inadequate public transportation, poor infrastructure in schools and hospitals, and lack of benefits from government schemes were all highlighted by the people.

Q: How do you plan to ensure that Central funds reach the people, given accusations of fund diversion by the state government?

We will ensure accountability through mechanisms like the 'Disha office', where officials and MPs review project progress and fund utilisation on a quarterly basis. If funds are misused, we withhold further allocations. Additionally, we advocate implementation of Central schemes that are yet to be realised in the state like Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat and Fasal Bima Yojana.

Q: What does the term 'car Congress conspiracy' refer to?

It denotes the alleged collusion between the Congress and the BRS. The Congress is silent on the Kaleshwaram scam. In my own constituency, 1,100 acres of Seetharampur temple land was sold to private parties in violation of endowment laws. The Congress is silent on this issue. They are hand in glove in such real estate issues.

Q: The BJP has landed in a ‘trap’ set by the Congress on reservations. How does it impact your prospects?

People are not ready to believe the fake narrative of the Congress. The BJP gave four per cent EBC reservations. The Congress removed OBC reservations and gave it to Muslims, which is against Dr Ambedkar’s ideology.

Q How strong is the Modi wave in Chevella?

The Modi wave is extremely strong. In a survey done by us, we learnt that many people knew Modi but not many were aware that he is the BJP leader and the lotus symbol remained unknown. We took it as a challenge to reach out to people to tell them that Modi, the BJP and the lotus symbol are all one and the same.

Q Will an outgoing BRS MP contesting as the Congress candidate have any bearing?

The candidate's dubious track-record of involvement in scandals and poor relations with both BRS and Congress workers diminishes his appeal. He ditched the BRS when K. Kavitha was arrested. He never maintained contact with party workers and only met land dealers and realtors. As BRS MP, he harassed Congress workers. I can say that workers from the BRS and the Congress workers are both unhappy with him.

Q: How do you address historical weak spots like Shabad and Tandur?

The recent developments, including defections to the BJP and increased support from traditionally weak areas, signal a turnaround. The Modi wave has extended to remote areas, bolstered by welfare schemes like free rice distribution. In Shabad, 22 sarpanches, most of them from the BRS, joined the BJP. Eight Congress corporators from Meerpet joined the BJP on the day the Chief Minister was touring the area. I am expecting more than 30 per cent of Muslim votes, particularly from women, coming our way.

Q: How do you intend to develop a tourist place in Chevella with Central funds?

I propose to develop Ananthagiri and surrounding areas with a Rs 100 crore fund, leveraging Central and other sources.



Q: What are the key promises in your constituency-specific 'Chevella viksit patra'?

It addresses urban, semi-urban, and rural needs, serving as an extension of the broader BJP manifesto tailored to Chevella's specific requirements.



Q: How confident are you of victory?

My deep connections with both the rural and urban constituents, coupled with my track record of community engagement and professional experience, place me in a strong position. My opponent's inability to address key issues bolsters my prospects.