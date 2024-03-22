My Congress Opponent is a Non-Entity: Aruna

HYDERABAD:BJP vice-president D.K. Aruna, the party nominee from the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seat, said that those who don’t have political identity and whom the people hardly recognise are contesting the ensuing elections.

In a reference to Congress candidate Challa Vamsichand Reddy, Aruna claimed that she had introduced him to politics. “I helped him win the MLA election. He has no political future without me,” she said

Addressing a small gathering after she was felicitated, Aruna recalled that she had sincerely taken part in hunger strikes and agitations seeking irrigation projects for the district, unlike BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao who was on false hunger strikes.

She said she had introduced the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project to benefit Makhtal, Narayanpet, Jadcherla and Shadnagar constituencies. But, the BRS leaders had changed the project report for their selfish interests, she said. Aruna said the BJP would win 12 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana state and 24 in Karnataka.